Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $24,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $241.61 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

