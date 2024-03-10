Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,602 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $22,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE LH opened at $217.50 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,881.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,881.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $7,670,756. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.