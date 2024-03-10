Sei Investments Co. Purchases 118,046 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,046 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Rollins worth $27,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,677 shares of company stock valued at $652,896. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ROL opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $45.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

