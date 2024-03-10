Sei Investments Co. Purchases 140,528 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,523,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,528 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.85% of Myriad Genetics worth $24,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 22.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

MYGN opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.01. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

