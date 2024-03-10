Sei Investments Co. Purchases 3,290 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.48% of Envista worth $23,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Envista by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVST shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Envista Stock Up 0.5 %

Envista stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.