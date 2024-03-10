Sei Investments Co. Purchases 4,431 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $26,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,313.85 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,208.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1,140.81.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

