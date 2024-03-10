Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Chemed worth $24,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 334.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $640.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $595.47 and a 200 day moving average of $562.62. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $652.34.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 23.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

