Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,410,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 159,034 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.34% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $22,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 83.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 70,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth approximately $22,186,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.