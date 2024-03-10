Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,846 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Henry Schein worth $25,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $74.76 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average of $72.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

