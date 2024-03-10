Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,601 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.45% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $21,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 76.5% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.4% in the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at $3,343,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BECN

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $86.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -184.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.