Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,301 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Molina Healthcare worth $22,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $392.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $410.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $367.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.91.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

