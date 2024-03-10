Sei Investments Co. Sells 12,251 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,251 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of DuPont de Nemours worth $25,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $71.40 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average of $72.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.