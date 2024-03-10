Sei Investments Co. Sells 155,653 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155,653 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Edison International worth $23,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 13.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in Edison International by 48.8% in the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Edison International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,590,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,138 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average of $67.20. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.