Sei Investments Co. Sells 181,860 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.88% of Grocery Outlet worth $25,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,411,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,086,000 after purchasing an additional 412,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after buying an additional 616,589 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,576,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,599,000 after buying an additional 387,274 shares during the period.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

GO stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $36.54.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $108,268.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,279.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $108,268.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,279.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,827 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $48,104.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 332,274 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,974 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GO shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GO

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.