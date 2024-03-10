Sei Investments Co. Sells 201,729 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,729 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.36% of ChampionX worth $25,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in ChampionX by 19.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 391.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Performance

ChampionX stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHX

ChampionX Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.