Sei Investments Co. Sells 25,832 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,832 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $23,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,107,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after buying an additional 1,157,470 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2,358.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,382,000 after buying an additional 948,942 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 35.0% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,436,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,336,000 after buying an additional 631,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,642,000 after buying an additional 609,251 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.8 %

Waste Connections stock opened at $166.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $171.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

