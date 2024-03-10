Sei Investments Co. Sells 402 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,028 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $91.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.65. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

