Sei Investments Co. Sells 437,351 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,667 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 437,351 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Illumina worth $26,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $135.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.01 and a 200 day moving average of $131.95. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.
