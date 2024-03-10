Sei Investments Co. Sells 43,747 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,747 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.64% of Copa worth $22,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPA. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Copa by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 1,560.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Copa stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.93.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $916.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

CPA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

