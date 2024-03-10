Sei Investments Co. Sells 59,616 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,616 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.33% of Elastic worth $26,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 82.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,154,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,308,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,394,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Elastic by 79.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after buying an additional 427,954 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic stock opened at $105.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.04 and its 200 day moving average is $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $136.06.

In related news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $2,336,824.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,141.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.26.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

