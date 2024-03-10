Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,291 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Dollar Tree worth $23,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR stock opened at $147.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Read Our Latest Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.