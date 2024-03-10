Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Fair Isaac worth $23,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $34,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.6 %

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,300.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $650.00 and a 12-month high of $1,349.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,247.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,069.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,778 shares of company stock valued at $24,786,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

