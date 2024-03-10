Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXG. FMR LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 56.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 198.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,603,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,837 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 467.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,213,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 999,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $39.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXG. Bank of America raised 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 10x Genomics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $205,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $205,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $121,086.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,059 shares in the company, valued at $13,116,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,959 shares of company stock worth $883,826 in the last ninety days. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 10x Genomics

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.