Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Shares in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American States Water by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,951,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 929.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,447,000 after buying an additional 160,437 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 74.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 362,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,539,000 after acquiring an additional 155,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American States Water by 21.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153,409 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $72.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43. American States Water has a 52 week low of $70.22 and a 52 week high of $95.07.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,694.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AWR

About American States Water

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.