Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 837 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK stock opened at $912.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $800.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $660.30. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $395.90 and a 52-week high of $939.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,456 shares of company stock worth $28,641,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.