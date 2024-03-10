Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 13,273 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $207,000. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $5,747,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 149.9% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 408,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 245,200 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $792,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 112.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

