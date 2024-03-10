Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 3,372 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,751 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $131.48 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $137.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.25 and a 200 day moving average of $113.31.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

