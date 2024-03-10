Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 6,094 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 447.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average is $69.52. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.48 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 19.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

