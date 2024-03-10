Seven Eight Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $179.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $181.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.