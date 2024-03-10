Seven Eight Capital LP Cuts Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 80.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,046 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,627,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,219,000 after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,486,000 after acquiring an additional 484,056 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Lennar by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 940,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,586,000 after acquiring an additional 126,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

Lennar Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $164.19 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $166.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.65 and a 200 day moving average of $132.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.