Seven Eight Capital LP Increases Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,104,406,000 after buying an additional 160,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in VeriSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,649,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,176,000 after buying an additional 50,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $406,537,000 after buying an additional 107,824 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

VRSN opened at $191.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $558,296.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,568. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

