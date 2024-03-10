Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $380,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price (up previously from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.79.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $445.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $476.18.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.