Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $401,000 in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Itron

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,418,844.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,467 shares of company stock worth $2,752,520 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $94.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $96.73.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

