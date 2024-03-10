Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $411,000 in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 74,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $860,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $5.32 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

