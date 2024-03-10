Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $412,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,230,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,773,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 67.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,938,000 after purchasing an additional 356,495 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,808,000 after purchasing an additional 309,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock opened at $130.28 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $231.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

