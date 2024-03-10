Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $459,000 in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

