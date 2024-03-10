Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $463,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,557 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 854.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $335.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.36 and its 200 day moving average is $313.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

