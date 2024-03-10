Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $358,000 Investment in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVCO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cavco Industries news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total value of $96,188.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,221.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cavco Industries news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total value of $96,188.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $281,221.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $848,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,248 shares in the company, valued at $449,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $364.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.51 and a 200-day moving average of $303.98. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $233.84 and a one year high of $380.26.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $446.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.