Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $364,000 Investment in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 624.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adient news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE ADNT opened at $35.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.51. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $46.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

