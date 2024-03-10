Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $488,000 Investment in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRBK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 123.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 82,384 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 96,923 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 15.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 14.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley upped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

GRBK opened at $52.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

