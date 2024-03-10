Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.76, for a total value of $1,814,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,585,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at $83,567,129.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,173 shares of company stock valued at $110,812,424 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 4.6 %

MPWR stock opened at $732.21 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.19 and a twelve month high of $778.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $661.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.