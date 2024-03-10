Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

NYSE:TYL opened at $420.48 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.06 and a 12 month high of $454.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $428.90 and its 200-day moving average is $407.75.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $722,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $722,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $880,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,083.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,150 shares of company stock valued at $19,910,506 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

