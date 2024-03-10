Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 22,918 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after buying an additional 79,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $25.84 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

