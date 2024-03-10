Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 15,447 Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,134,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,613,000 after purchasing an additional 191,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,956,000 after purchasing an additional 203,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,891,000 after purchasing an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,609,000 after buying an additional 140,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

