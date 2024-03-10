Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 1,800 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 548,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 122,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,853,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.90.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RNR stock opened at $230.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $235.14.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.33 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,565.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,565.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

