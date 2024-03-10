Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 3,783 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,272,198,000 after acquiring an additional 522,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,012,000 after acquiring an additional 344,113 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,843,000 after acquiring an additional 656,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,947,000 after buying an additional 120,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $117.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.24.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

