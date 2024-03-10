Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 2,793 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,712,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,539,000 after purchasing an additional 689,173 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $82.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.87. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $86.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

