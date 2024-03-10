Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 6,824 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Toast were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Toast in the second quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOST. BNP Paribas raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $75,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $75,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,513 shares of company stock worth $11,405,988 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST opened at $24.52 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

