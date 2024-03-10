Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 70,610 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,610 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in NU were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in NU by 401.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,143,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 915,773 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in NU by 39.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,120,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 314,131 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NU by 108.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,644,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 855,318 shares during the last quarter. Washington University lifted its stake in NU by 21.9% in the third quarter. Washington University now owns 15,816,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in NU by 15.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,962 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $11.07 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.07.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

