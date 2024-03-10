Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $428,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,099 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $215.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $219.57.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

